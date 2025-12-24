Adequate fertiliser stock in UP, no shortage: Surya Pratap Shahi

Asserting that there is no fertiliser shortage in the state, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Wednesday said that 64 districts have more than 4,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers available for farmers, while only 11 districts have stocks below 200 metric tonnes. UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi in the UP legislative assembly. (Sourced)

Shahi made this statement in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly while replying to the opposition during an adjournment motion on the availability of fertilisers and payment of sugarcane dues to farmers.

The issue was raised by SP MLAs Saiyada Khatoon, Atul Pradhan, and Pankaj Malik.

Without naming the Samajwadi Party, the minister said that sugarcane cultivation during the previous regime was spread over 22 lakh hectares. “Under the Yogi government, payments to farmers have become regular,” he said.

Referring to sugarcane procurement, Shahi said that when Mata Prasad Pandey was the speaker during the SP government, sugar mills had purchased cane worth less than ₹18,000 crore, whereas mills in Uttar Pradesh are now purchasing sugarcane worth around ₹34,000 crore.

“During your regime, farmers had to wait for years to get fertilisers. Today, fertilisers are available without delay,” the minister said, adding that earlier sugarcane payments were made in three instalments, while the present government is paying farmers in a single instalment.

“You announced a price of ₹315 but paid only ₹280 and kept the rest pending. The Yogi government is paying ₹400,” Shahi said.

“Despite adequate availability of fertilisers in Siddharthnagar district, complaints of black marketing, overpricing, tagging, and smuggling poured in over the past few days. Due to his failure to effectively control these complaints and take concrete action against anti-social elements, Siddharthnagar district agriculture officer Mohammad Muzammil has been suspended with immediate effect,” the minister said.

Shahi told the House that the state government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and won’t tolerate any irregularities in fertiliser distribution. He further stated that all department officials have been asked to ensure smooth availability of fertilisers in their respective areas and to take strict action against those involved in illegal activities. “No officer or employee who obstructs the availability of fertilisers to farmers will be spared,” he added.