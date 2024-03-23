Adhere to model code of conduct, DEO tells political parties

Lucknow District election officer ( DEO) and district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar convened a meeting with office-bearers of all political parties to discuss election preparations and adherence to the model code of conduct in the district. The DM directed the political parties to submit voter lists of VIP, VVIP voters and to identify individuals whose names were not yet in the voter list. (Pic for representation)

Gangwar emphasized on adhering to the model code of conduct enforced by the Election Commission of India. He warned the political parties of strict action if they violated the poll code .

He said, “ The election commission will take stern action for violation of model code of conduct . The nomination process is slated from April 26 to May 3, followed by a period allocated for election campaigning, leading up to the voting day on May 20. Subsequently, the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. All the political parties are expected to follow the code of conduct.”

The DM urged the officials of all political parties to familiarize themselves with the model code of conduct, stressing on the importance of adhering to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. The DM also encouraged them to utilize the Suvidha Portal for obtaining election-related permissions and the C Vigil Portal for filing complaints related to the violation of the model code of conduct.

He said, “ In a bid to ensure maximum participation of voters, continuous revision of the voter list is underway, with provisions for online applications through Form 6 for those whose names are yet to be added. The issuance of a supplementary voter list on April 1 will allow some time for submitting the applications for name addition and shifting. Furthermore, efforts are underway to increase the voting percentage in the district, including the construction of 14 new booths in multi-storey buildings.”

The DM directed the political parties to submit voter lists of VIP, VVIP voters and to identify individuals whose names were not yet in the voter list.