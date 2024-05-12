Aditi on stage, visit to Manoj’s place: Shah’s unity efforts in Rae Bareli

Union home minister Amit Shah visited the residence of Samajwadi Party’s rebel lawmaker Manoj Pandey after his Rae Bareli rally on Sunday. Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT file)

Accompanying him was BJP’s Rae Bareli candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh. Shah’s visit to the residence of Pandey, who had resigned from the SP after cross voting for BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls in February, meant that he tried to ensure that all work unitedly for the ruling party’s win.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pandey also put out a video of Shah’s arrival at his residence in which he was greeting the Union home minister even as the priests did flower shower. Barring one BJP meeting in which his son was seen, Manoj Pandey has been conspicuous by his absence during the BJP campaign in a constituency where the party has never won.

“We are overwhelmed at the arrival of India’s famed home minister Amit Shah whose historic decisions have ensured that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari India was united by a common bond. We are grateful to him,” Pandey said in his post on X.

Soon after, Dinesh Pratap posted: “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist policies, respected lawmaker Manoj Pandey in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah ji has backed the BJP in Rae Bareli.”

Dinesh Pratap’s post made it evident that Shah’s patch up bid had helped solve matters. At the Shah stage, BJP MLA Aditi Singh was also present. This was significant as only recently Aditi Singh had put up a cryptic post stating that there won’t be any compromise on principles.

The post was accompanied by a photo of her with her father and former lawmaker the late Akhilesh Pratap. Sometime later, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap’s son Piyush Pratap Singh responded to Aditi’s social media post, stating: “You will secure respect by working hard and that way you will be successful too.”

Aditi, a former Congress lawmaker, joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 UP polls and subsequently won on a BJP ticket.