Adityanath to address rallies in 3 SP strongholds today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Saturday address political rallies in three assembly constituencies considered the Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds in the state. (File)

Adityanath is on a whirlwind tour of the state addressing successive public gatherings for BJP candidates in nine poll-bound seats where bypolls are scheduled on November 20.

On Saturday, Adityanath is likely to address his first rally in Karhal of Mainpuri for the party’s candidate Anujesh Yadav.

Karhal is from where the Samajwadi Party (SP) was the MLA until he vacated the seat after he won the Kannauj parliamentary constituency earlier this year.

Adityanath’s second public meeting will be in the reserved assembly segment of Khair in Aligarh district for Surendra Diler.

BJP’s Anoop Pradhan Balmiki, who won the seat in the 2022 assembly polls, vacated it after his election as the MP from Hathras.

The third and the last rally of the chief minister will be in Sisamau of Kanpur district for party candidate Suresh Awasthi.

The seat fell vacant after sitting SP MLA Irfan Solanki lost his membership of the Vidhan Sabha after his conviction in a criminal case. Irfan’s wife Naseem Solanki is the SP candidate.

Meanwhile, the ECI is yet to announced the schedule for the bypoll to the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya as a petition challenging the election of then MLA Awadhesh Prasad is pending in the high court.

Four of the nine assembly seats where polls are due were held by the SP, three by the BJP and one each by the NISHAD Party and the RLD.

Adityanath has also addressed rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand and Maharashtra for NDA candidates.