Admin cracks down on illegal constructions in Sambhal village

MEERUT The district administration on Thursday launched a major demolition drive in Rae Buzurg village of Sambhal, targeting illegal constructions, including parts of a marriage hall and a madrasa, raised on land earmarked for a pond and compost pits. Several acres of land had been encroached upon and used to run a madrasa and a baraat ghar, said officials. Administration conducts a demolition drive on illegal constructions, in Rae Buzurg village in Sambhal, on Thursday (ANI Video Grab)

SP (Sambhal) KK Bishnoi confirmed that the encroachers had been served a 30-day notice to vacate the land and remove the structures. However, no action was taken within the stipulated time, prompting the administration to proceed with the demolition.

“In Rae Buzurg village, the land was reserved for a pond and compost pits. Despite being given ample time, the encroachers continued to use the site as a madrasa and a ‘baraat ghar’. The administration had no choice but to demolish the illegal construction. Drone surveillance was used to monitor the situation,” Bishnoi said.

District magistrate Rajender Pensiya, who supervised the drive along with the SP, said due process was followed before action was taken. “This marriage palace was built on the land of a pond. The tehsildar issued the demolition order 30 days ago after hearing all parties. Since no appeal was filed, we have moved forward with the action. Everyone is of the opinion that if it is illegal, it must be demolished,” said Pensiya.

To prevent unrest, heavy police deployment turned the area into a high-security zone, with residents asked to remain indoors. A JCB machine was brought in to raze the structures as locals gathered to witness the action.