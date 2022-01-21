After 174 days, Agra reports one Covid death

The district recorded one death due to Covid-19 after a gap of 174 days on Friday. An 80-year-old patient died in Agra district, taking the Covid death toll to 459. The patient was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. The district also recorded 409 fresh cases taking the active caseload to 3235, on Friday.

The last death due to Covid-19 took place on July 31, 2021, and since then there has been no casualty because of the virus in Agra district, informed Prabhu N Singh, district magistrate, Agra.

As many as 605 patients were declared cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges since March 2, 2020, to 28,950. The recovery rate has again witnessed an upward trend and is presently at 88.88% after falling to 86.33% on January 16.

The recovery rate in the first week of December, when no major cases were being reported, was 98.21% in the district. It witnessed a sharp fall since the last week of December.

More than 33 lakh have been administered the first dose in Agra, and around 18 lakh have received the second dose. The figures for vaccination dose in 15 to 18 years age have risen to beyond the 10,000 mark in Agra.