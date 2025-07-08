After 53 days of closure due to concerns over bird flu, the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur is all set to reopen to the public from Tuesday, zoo officials confirmed. The zoo has remained shut since May 13 After 53 days of bird flu scare, Gorakhpur zoo set to reopen

The decision comes following the latest negative test reports of all samples sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, and subsequent approval from the government on July 7.

Zoo director Vikas Yadav said a total of 72 samples were sent to NISHAD in phases. The lab reports confirmed negative results for avian influenza in all samples.

The zoo was temporarily closed after a strain of bird flu was confirmed during the postmortem examination of tigress Shakti, who died on May 7. The presence of the virus was initially confirmed on May 13. According to the guidelines of the animal husbandry department, a zoo can reopen only after two consecutive negative reports for avian influenza. The second negative report was received on July 4.

“Following comprehensive testing and clearance from the health department, the zoo has now been declared safe for visitors. All necessary precautions and biosecurity protocols have been implemented to ensure the safety of both animals and the public,” said the official added.

Over the last 45 days, the bird flu virus claimed the lives of four big cats in the zoo–a tiger on March 30, a tigress on May 7, a leopard on May 8, and a serval (cocktail). A central team from the Zoo Authority of India had visited the park and identified ducks as the primary source of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) virus.

Despite the overall clearance, the health condition of a tigress remains a matter of concern for zoo officials. Deputy director Dr. Yogesh Pratap Singh stated that although the big cat tested negative for bird flu nearly two months ago, her condition has not improved.

“Her condition remains critical due to immobility and organ damage, despite all medical assistance provided,” Dr. Singh said.