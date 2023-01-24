After a thud, screams heard from under the debris

LUCKNOW There was a loud thud when the Alaya Apartments building collapsed around 7pm on Tuesday. A number of neighbours came out of their houses and heard screams from under the debris of the fallen structure.

One of them said that the builder was constructing a basement for the expansion of parking area. “We were watching the construction work for quite some time, but never knew it could be so lethal,” he said.

“The administration, along with the LMC and police, is trying to save those trapped inside. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reasons for the sudden collapse of the 10-year-old building,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate.

Parveen Talha, former member, UPSC, was in tears while trying to inquire about her granddaughter, Uzma Talha, who was trapped under the debris. “Please save her, she is trapped inside,” she pleaded.

Ranjana Awasthi, a resident, who was rescued by the NDRF, said: “I was lucky to come out in time…now going to the hospital for treatment. Please pray for the safety of others.”

“I am here to get information about the family of my relative Haider Abbas whose family is trapped inside. I am praying for their safety,” said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary, All India Shia Personal Law Board.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra, who reached the spot, said: “I am worried about the safety of those trapped inside. The family of our spokesperson, Haidar Abbas, is trapped inside. We want everyone to be rescued at the earliest.”

Mohd Shameem, who runs an accounting consultancy, was scheduled to visit his friends, Haidar Abbas and his wife Uzma, in the apartment. But when he reached there, he was surprised to see the building fallen. He said: “Uzma is still trapped inside.”

Around 30 people were feared trapped and the NDRF was trying to save them, said Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police.

Though the police cordoned off the area, a number of people assembled outside the building to know about the condition of their relatives inside.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “The NDRF team was equipped with five JCBs, advanced cutters and other things to rescue people out of the debris.”