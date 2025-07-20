After CAQM order, Uttar Pradesh begins action to stop non-compliant commercial vehicles from entering Delhi from November 1

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has initiated a statewide compliance drive to ensure that only commercial vehicles running on BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG, or electric power are permitted to enter Delhi from November 1, 2025, as mandated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Owners have been urged to begin upgrading their vehicles now to avoid disruption later. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The move, according to transport commissioner BN Singh, is part of a statutory order issued by CAQM, which aims to reduce vehicular emissions in Delhi and adjoining areas, especially during winter when pollution levels spike.

The central directive—Direction No. A-110018/01/2021-CAQM-1355DT dated June 3, 2025—requires that only BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG or electric commercial vehicles (including light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles) be allowed entry into the National Capital Territory from the start of November. Vehicles running on BS-III and BS-IV diesel engines will be strictly barred. However, Delhi-registered vehicles are exempt from this restriction.

To implement this, the State Transport Authority (STA), Uttar Pradesh, issued orders on July 18 invoking Section 68(4) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, instructing RTAs to amend permit conditions to incorporate the CAQM fuel standards, identify all commercial vehicles operating into Delhi that will be affected, notify all owners of such vehicles in advance, hold awareness meetings with transporters at the divisional level, and coordinate with enforcement agencies on the UP-Delhi borders for RFID/ANPR-based enforcement.

“Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) have been told to convene formal meetings to revise permits and ensure the enforcement mechanism is in place well before the November deadline. Divisional commissioners, who act as ex officio chairmen of RTAs, have been asked to personally monitor the implementation,” Singh said.

The transport commissioner said an additional clause in the CAQM order also mandated that from November 1, 2026, even buses running under All India Tourist Permits, contract carriages, and school/institutional services must adhere to the same fuel norms to enter Delhi.

Singh, who is also the STA chairman, has appealed to fleet owners to begin upgrading their vehicles now to avoid disruption later.

“This is a matter of public health and environmental protection. We urge full cooperation from all stakeholders,” he said in the press release.

He emphasised that this is not a standalone move but part of a nationwide directive applicable to all states. Failure to comply will result in denial of entry to Delhi from November 1, 2025.