After CM’s assurance, Ayodhya seers agree to rename crossing after Lata Mangeshkar
Yogi Adityanath has assured the saints to rename famous roads in Ayodhya after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya, Guru Vishwamitra, Guru Vashishtha and other Hindu religious figures.
Lucknow: Finally, the seers of Ayodhya have relented and agreed to name Naya Ghat crossing in the temple town after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured them that other places and roads would be named after famous seers.
The saint community in Ayodhya, including the all- powerful Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, was opposing the state government’s decision last month to name Naya Ghat crossing after Lata Mangeshkar. The seers wanted the famous crossing to be named after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.
“The chief minister has assured us to rename places and roads in Ayodhya after seers and revered saints of the Hindu community,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, adding that they had agreed to rename Naya Ghat crossing after late Lata Mangeshkar.
To note, Kamal Nayan Das is the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.
According to the state government, three prominent roads that have been selected for the road widening project in Ayodhya will be renamed after religious figures.
These roads will lead to the Ram Janmabhoomi.
“The chief minister has resolved the issue. The Naya Ghat crossing will be named after late Lata Mangeshkar. Other prominent places and roads will be renamed after revered religious figures of the saint community,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.
Development projects are being executed in Ayodhya on a large scale after construction of Ram temple began in August 2020.
-
At posh Ascend, a hill of garbage raises a stink
The Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex has attracted an exclusive crowd of students for years now, but for the past few months, the students, parents and school authorities are worried about a major issue -- rising stink from a growing dumping ground right next door. It started collecting garbage only in the last two years, as per the school officials.
-
Two wanted criminals from Jharkhand arrested in the city
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested two criminals who were wanted in Jharkhand in connection with eight crimes, including the murder of a policeman who had gone to arrest them in 2018. The arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Saquib Hasan Jamil Ahmed and Mohammad Taufiq Anwar Ansari, are both residents of Giridih district in Jharkhand. Their friend Javed was grievously injured but is now stable and out of danger, said a police officer.
-
U.P. IAS Assn fails to take a call on holding IAS Week and AGM
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh IAS Association appears to be 'conveniently' forgetting its own resolution declaring that the organization will hold the IAS Week and Annual General Meeting every year. The association had adopted the resolution at the AGM held on January 19, 2013 when it failed to hold the IAS Week and the AGM consistently for five successive years- 2007 to 2012. It has not been able to hold any such event since 2020.
-
CR, BEST and MSRTC introduce additional services to meet festive demand
Mumbai: After a two-year hiatus, transport authorities are set to introduce extra trains and buses to meet the demand as travel during festivals has picked up. Over 3,300 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus routes and around 218 Ganpati special trains by Central Railway have been introduced this festive season. BEST has introduced special night buses for Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai city.
-
Mumbai Police steps up security amid threat calls and bomb hoaxes
The latest incident was recorded on Monday when an unidentified person called up the Lalit Hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport claiming that four bombs had been planted on the premises. Last week, the traffic police control room's WhatsApp number received a string of messages threatening a terror attack, while on August 15, a Dahisar resident was arrested for making threat calls to Reliance Hospital's landline number.
