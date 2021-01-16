After Covid shot, KGMU dentistry junior asst gets call from daughter
LUCKNOW: Amar Bahadur, 46, a junior assistant with the dentistry department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, was the first to get the Covid vaccine shot at the centre on the medical university campus on Saturday.
“I just got a call from my 12-year-daughter Aradhya who enquired how was I after the vaccination. I am fine and have no problem,” said Amar Bahadur, who has been working at KGMU since 1995.
“My son, who is in the merchant navy, also knew that I would be among first to be vaccinated,” he said.
Amar came in the morning and was examined by the staff. He went to listen to the PM’s address in a hall at the vaccination centre at the Kalam Centre building. Minutes after, he was called for the vaccination and, by 11.15am, he was out in the observation room.
“The entire process went off smoothly. A simple prick and I was vaccinated. It’s safe as any other vaccination programme,” he said.
Amar Bahadur waited until the doctors said he could leave the vaccination centre that had listed 100 beneficiaries to be vaccinated on the first day.
Asked what he would do next, he said, “Life will be normal. I think I will have no problem despite the fact that I have uncontrolled sugar, but this vaccine will save me from Covid infection. I will now come for the second dose.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after Mayawati's birthday, many BSP leaders join SP
- All joined at a membership event held in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Covid shot, KGMU dentistry junior asst gets call from daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayagraj doctor defeated Covid 19 last year, now among 1st to get vaccine shot
- The 41-year-old doctor expressed complete faith in Covishield vaccine and said that all results have shown it to be an effective protection against the coronavirus and safe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow commissioner of police suspends 15 cops for dereliction of duty
- All 15 police personnel were suspended for remaining absent from their duty points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-IAS officer, close aide of PM Modi named BJP candidate for crucial UP polls
- A senior BJP leader said the party has some big plans for AK Sharma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat cadre IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma may be made minister in Yogi govt
- After the legislative council election, the UP Cabinet is likely to be expanded before the crucial 2022 Assembly election, said a BJP leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 held for raping, trafficking 15-yr-old in Lucknow
- The girl came to Lucknow from Nepal in search of a job two years ago before she was misled and trapped by the main accused who worked as a security guard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury dips in several places across UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat IAS officer's voluntary retirement creates buzz over role in UP politics
- The quick acceptance of his application for voluntary retirement has started a buzz in the BJP circles that Sharma may be sent to the Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fly anywhere in a seaplane: Yogi Adityanath has a vision for hometown Gorakhpur
- While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon, said the CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.85L Covid vaccine doses reach Varanasi, 64k vials reach Kanpur
- The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived by a special plane at Chakeri airport in Kanpur on Wednesday. Vaccines in stored in Varanasi are to be used in the divisions of Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj and Mirzapur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress revival bid gets reality check with video of leader abusing party brass
- Questions are now being raised over the manner in which appointments are being made on various posts in the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC seeks details of phase-wise vaccination programme for UP
- The high court had earlier directed the state and the Central governments to place before it a definite date and the intended programme detailing when and how the vaccination against Covid-19 would be done in UP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow: 1600 health workers to get Covishield on Jan 16, 61,980 doses arrive
- 51,000 healthcare workers have been listed in Lucknow for the vaccination drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox