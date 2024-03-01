 After Delhi visit, Yogi’s meeting with governor sets off buzz about likely ministry expansion in Uttar Pradesh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / After Delhi visit, Yogi’s meeting with governor sets off buzz about likely ministry expansion in Uttar Pradesh

After Delhi visit, Yogi’s meeting with governor sets off buzz about likely ministry expansion in Uttar Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 01, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Within an hour or so of returning from New Delhi on Friday morning, chief minister Yogi Adityanath met governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, sparking speculation about the likely expansion of the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting with governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)
The likely ministry expansion in Uttar Pradesh to accommodate BJP allies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election has remained pending for the past few months.

Though the meeting was described as a courtesy call by an official spokesman, it assumed political significance as the chief minister went to Raj Bhavan soon after his return from the national capital.

In New Delhi, Yogi Adityanath attended a meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over to discuss the political situation and the BJP’s candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The New Delhi meeting ,which began on Thursday evening, continued till late night, those aware of the development said.

The 52-member Uttar Pradesh council of ministers has eight vacancies against the maximum permissible strength of 60 members. At present, the ministry has 18 cabinet ministers (including the chief minister), 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state.

Besides accommodating Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and BJP MLC Dara Singh Chauhan, the chief minister may also induct one or two nominees of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Rajbhar had extensively campaigned for Chauhan in the Ghosi assembly by-election held on September 5, 2023. Chauhan, however, lost the by-poll and the BJP later accommodated him as an MLC.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal MLAs voted in favour of the BJP candidates in the February 27 Rajya Sabha election. A formal announcement about making the RLD a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance may be made soon. One or two more nominees from the BJP quota, in addition to Chauhan, may also be accommodated in the ministry.

Friday, March 01, 2024
