After faith push, UP govt to focus on development

Uttar Pradesh government is stepping up preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled next month to give a further push to development along with its continuing focus on faith following inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. After faith push, govt to focus on development (file)

“We are stepping up preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony proposed next month. We propose to implement proposals worth ₹10 lakh crore at the groundbreaking ceremony next month,” said infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh,

The state government has already stated that the consecration ceremony would help Uttar Pradesh in achieving the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

A day after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, chief secretary Durga Shanka Mishra also reviewed the preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony. He spoke to the district magistrates and divisional commissioners at a video conferencing on Tuesday and asked them to prepare to implement more than target investment proposals. He said all possible help should be extended to the investors and special campaigns be launched in all the districts for land facilitation. He said entrepreneurs should be given options for land allocation and verification work for implementation of the MoUs be expedited.

Uttar Pradesh government had got MoUs of about ₹35 lakh crore signed at the Global Investors Summit-2023 held here from February 10 to 12, 2023. It claimed that the proposed investment through the implementation of MoUs is likely to reach ₹40 lakh crore. The state legislature’s budget session is also scheduled to begin next month. The state government’s budget is also expected to bring focus on development agenda ahead of 2024 polls. The groundbreaking after the Ram temple inauguration will give a further push to the state government’s development agenda ahead of 2024 polls.