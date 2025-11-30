After FIR over viral video, police scan Atiq Ahmed son’s network

Three days after Prayagraj police registered an FIR over a viral video of Aban Ahmed, 20, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, investigators have expanded the probe to examine his wider circle of associates, scan call records and explore possible links with ongoing gang activity, officials said. Atiq Ahmed’s youngest son Aban Ahmed (Sourced)

Sources said Aban had been in touch with individuals outside his age group after he visited his elder brother, Ali Ahmed, in Naini jail. Following that meeting, Ali was abruptly shifted to Jhansi jail at 6 am on October 1 under heavy security. The shifting order, which had arrived only a few hours earlier on the night of September 30, did not mention any specific reason for the transfer.

Prayagraj police had on November 27 registered an FIR at Dhoomanganj police station against Aban, Instagram user Hamaz who allegedly uploaded the video, and other unidentified individuals.

The case was filed under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 353(2) (promoting public mischief by creating enmity or ill will between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Call records and close contacts of Aban, as well as associates linked to him, are being scanned. The motive behind posting the video is yet to be ascertained,” ACP (Dhoomanganj) Ajendra Yadav confirmed.

After Atiq and his brother Ashraf were gunned down in April 2023, police had found Atiq’s minor sons Ahzam and Aban living alone at the family’s Chakia residence. The police placed them in a child protection home for seven months before handing their custody to their aunt, Parveen Ahmed, in Kaushambi, following a Supreme Court ruling on October 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, investigators are also probing two prominent city builders suspected of having financial links to Atiq’s empire. Police believe the slain don invested heavily in real estate projects and that the builders were possibly funding missing members of his gang, including his wife Shaista Parveen, who carries a cash reward of ₹50,000.

The shadow of Atiq continues to loom over Uttar Pradesh, with the IS-227 gang once controlled by him showing signs of regrouping despite sustained police action.

Each of the three key gang members and named accused in the Umesh Pal murder case -- Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan -- carries a reward of ₹5 lakh and features in the “UP’s 35 Most Wanted” list.

Police suspect the IS-227 gang has regrouped under Atiq’s son Ali Ahmed, now lodged in Jhansi jail after being shifted from Naini over suspected gang-related activities last month.