After fog stumps cricket, debate rages over correct AQI data in Lucknow

A debate over air quality data has erupted in Lucknow after Wednesday’s India-South Africa T20I at Ekana Stadium was abandoned due to poor visibility caused by fog. The India-South Africa T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to fog. (FILE PHOTO)

On the match day, social media was flooded with screenshots of alarmingly high AQI (Air Quality Index) figures from private apps that sharply differed from official readings. Fans and residents circulating screenshots, claiming Lucknow’s AQI had crossed 400, questioned the safety of holding major events in winter, with some even accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of poor scheduling.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the state government said official data showed the city’s AQI at 174, which falls under the moderate category of the National Air Quality Index (NAQI) and called the private data misleading. Authorities also cautioned citizens against “misleading figures” displayed by private applications that rely on uncalibrated sensors or foreign benchmarks such as US-EPA standards.

WHICH AQI DATA SHOULD CITIZENS TRUST?

The controversy has brought into focus a deeper concern over the reliability of air quality data sources, especially during winter when smog and fog frequently affect visibility and public health advisories.

Environmental science experts argue that government-run monitoring stations follow strict technical and maintenance protocols, unlike many privately operated AQI platforms.

PRIVATE PORTALS UNDER THE SCANNER

HT attempted to seek clarity from AQI.in, a portal that ranks among the top Google search results for live AQI data in multiple cities, including Lucknow. The website claims to operate around 13 live stations across different areas of the city, showing readings that vary significantly from the government’s Sameer App.

HT sent a detailed questionnaire to the portal seeking information on the source, methodology and authenticity of its data after being asked to email the queries. However, no response has been received so far.

UPPCB QUESTIONS EXISTENCE OF PRIVATE MONITORING STATIONS

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) have stated they are unaware of any independent private air monitoring stations functioning in Lucknow.

Regional officer JP Maurya reiterated that the Sameer App, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compiles data from six calibrated government stations in the city.

“The data is live, repeatedly verified and placed in the public domain. It cannot be manipulated,” he said, adding that officials had “not seen any such private monitoring stations” responsible for the inflated figures trending online.

WHY READINGS DIFFER: METHODOLOGY MATTERS

Experts say the sharp variation in AQI numbers largely stems from differences in methodology. Official NAQI data is based on a scientifically validated 24-hour average of PM2.5 and other pollutants collected from multiple calibrated stations, while some private platforms rely on momentary spikes, satellite models or sensors not aligned with Indian standards — leading to exaggerated or fragmented city-wide readings.

COSTLY, CALIBRATED AND ACCOUNTABLE SYSTEMS

“The instruments installed by Pollution Control Boards are highly sophisticated and expensive, with procurement and routine maintenance costs running into several lakhs of rupees,” said Dr Shailendra Kumar, assistant professor, department of environmental science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

“Owing to the high operational and maintenance costs, the responsibility for operating these instruments is often outsourced to third-party agencies. These agencies are required not only to ensure accurate data generation but also to maintain the instruments in optimal condition. Government agencies impose penalties for lapses, making data authenticity directly linked to accountability,” he added, noting that regular calibration and replacement of filter papers are part of the process.

GOVT WARNS AGAINST PRIVATE AQI APPS

In an official note, authorities cautioned citizens against relying on data circulated on social media and private platforms, terming many of the figures misleading and based on incompatible measurement standards. The government said several private AQI apps follow hyper-local or foreign benchmarks such as US-EPA standards, whereas India follows the National Air Quality Index (NAQI) framework. “Both systems have different parameters and cannot be directly compared,” the note said.

Officials stressed that AQI data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is based on a 24-hour scientific average, providing a realistic and city-wide assessment of air quality.

In contrast, many private apps display momentary or localised readings, often influenced by dust at traffic junctions, construction activity or temporary congestion. “Such readings may not reflect the overall air quality of the city but are often projected as city-wide AQI,” the note added.

The government clarified that official AQI readings are generated using certified and calibrated monitoring stations located at areas such as Lalbagh, Talkatora and Aliganj. These stations follow stringent maintenance and calibration protocols.

On the other hand, private agencies frequently rely on satellite data or uncalibrated low-cost sensors, which are more prone to errors and exaggeration.

’DUST MISTAKEN FOR POLLUTION’

Experts cited in the government note pointed out that many private platforms fail to distinguish between dust particles and smoke, a crucial factor in Indian cities where natural dust levels are relatively high.

“Foreign models often interpret dust as pollution, leading to inflated AQI values and unnecessary alarm,” the statement said.

The government also flagged inconsistencies where private apps show vastly different AQI values for different localities within the same city, without offering a scientifically validated urban average.

“Such data is neither officially verified nor reliable and creates confusion and anxiety among citizens,” the note said. Calling the fear generated by private AQI platforms “baseless”, the government urged citizens to rely only on CPCB data and official government sources for air quality information. “Lucknow’s air quality remains in the moderate category and the situation is under control. There is no cause for panic,” the advisory concluded.