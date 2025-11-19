After LUACTA poll results, defeated candidates seek dy registrar’s intervention

LUCKNOW A day after the results of Lucknow University Aided Colleges Teachers’ Association (LUACTA) polls were announced, candidates who lost the contest gave a representation to the deputy registrar (firms, societies and chits) on Wednesday citing “rigging and corruption” in the elections. LUACTA president Manoj Pandey said the elections were conducted in a neutral and transparent manner. (File Photo)

Runner-up for the post of general secretary, Amit Rai, shared that the deputy registrar assured that action will be taken in a fair and transparent manner, as per the provisions of LUACTA Rules and Societies Registration Act, 1860.

“The discussions were positive and the deputy registrar will soon issue an order annulling the fraudulent, illegal and rigged elections held on Monday,” said Prof Siddharth Singh, runner-up for the post of president.

He added: “We will not allow LUACTA to become a kingdom of any individual and will work to keep the organisation’s glorious legacy alive.”

Among others who approached the deputy registrar included Sanjay Kumar Singh (candidate for vice-president’s post), Shravan Kumar Gupta (candidate for treasurer’s post), Arvind Bahadur Singh (joint minister’s post candidate) and Puneet Kumar Kannaujiya (commerce representative candidate).

However, LUACTA president Manoj Pandey said the elections were conducted in a neutral and transparent manner. “The allegations are baseless...every time when some people lose an election, they feel the exercise was rigged,” he said.