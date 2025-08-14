After NGT order, power supply to 30 illegal dyeing units in Ghaziabad snapped

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took serious note of illegal dyeing units operating in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) disconnected electricity supply to 30 such units, with the remaining seven to be cut off soon. The NGT also directed the Ghaziabad district magistrate to ensure these units do not resume operations. (For representation)

The NGT also directed the Ghaziabad district magistrate to ensure these units do not resume operations. The units were allegedly discharging untreated polluted water directly into the Indrapuri drain, which flows into the Yamuna, and were operating without mandatory approvals.

The order, passed on August 5 by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A Senthil Vel, followed a petition filed by the Residents Welfare Association of Prem Nagar, Loni. The Tribunal ordered inspection of 286 industrial units under Loni Nagar Palika.

“The district magistrate, Ghaziabad, will ensure that a proper time-bound action plan is prepared to prevent the discharge of industrial effluent and untreated sewage into the Indrapuri drain, if the same has not been prepared till now,” the Tribunal said in its order.

“The DM will ensure a time-bound action plan within three months from today and will submit an action taken report before the registrar general of the Tribunal. If necessary, the matter will be listed for consideration before the bench,” the NGT added.

The Tribunal had constituted a joint committee that carried out an extensive survey of all 286 industrial units in Loni and submitted two reports.

The committee also collected water samples from four locations in Ghaziabad for testing. Of these, water samples collected from handpumps in Shri Shanti Digital, Arya Nagar, Ghaziabad were found polluted. The Tribunal also directed the Ghaziabad administration/regulatory agencies to carry out surprise inspections at regular intervals to ensure that no illegal dyeing unit operates in the area.