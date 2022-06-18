Agnipath stir in Uttar Pradesh: Police blame anti-social elements

Additional director general of police (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna blamed anti-social elements for violence in Jattari area of Aligarh district, where a police outpost along with a vehicle, was torched by protesters on Friday.

Aligarh was the worst affected among eight districts of Agra zone, prompting ADG Krishna to rush to the district on Friday afternoon.

The situation turned violent in Aligarh and Mathura districts, he said to the media.

“There were protests by youths, which was more evident in Mathura and Aligarh. Administrative and police officials in all eight districts of Agra zone-maintained communication with agitating students and the outcome was that they (protesters) withdrew at most of the places after being convinced not to resort to such protest on roads,” said Krishna.

“In Jattari area under Tappal police station limit of Aligarh, it seems that a few anti-social elements mixed with these students and resorted to violence which led to burning of roadways buses and a vehicle within premises of Jattari police outpost,” Krishna said.

To question about losses in Friday’s protest, the ADG said it was being assessed and details will be shared soon.

“We have got videos about such attack on the police outpost and burning of buses and those guilty will be dealt with strictly,” ADG said.