Ahead of Holi, Yogi releases ₹1,500-crore LPG refill subsidy for 18.6 million beneficiaries

Ahead of Holi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday released ₹1,500 crore as a gas cylinder refill subsidy for 1.86 crore (18.6 million) beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme. The amount was distributed at a programme held at Lok Bhavan, where deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends a programme under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Lok Bhavan. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with others, were also present. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Holi symbolised equality and social harmony. He said the refill subsidy scheme was launched in 2022 and beneficiaries could collect a filled LPG cylinder free of cost from their nearest agency before or after Holi.

“The guiding principle of the government is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” he said, adding that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was providing up to ₹5 lakh cashless treatment, now extended to teachers and non-teaching staff as well.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said earlier the presence of toilets was used to define poverty and prosperity, but now every household has access to sanitation facilities.

He said the Ujjwala scheme, which began from Ballia, had benefited over 10 crore (100 million) people nationwide, helping bridge the gap between rich and poor. He added that housing is being provided to widows and persons with disabilities and that two crore (20 million) more women would be linked with self-help groups.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said LPG connections had reached common households through transparent delivery of welfare schemes, unlike earlier times when access depended on recommendations from MLAs and MPs. He urged people not to be misled by misinformation. Interacting with beneficiaries, he enumerated the measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the welfare of all in general and women in particular.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh had moved past the era of lawlessness seen before 2017 and was now emerging as a preferred destination for investors. Emphasising women’s empowerment, he said initiatives such as Lakhpati Didi, CM Collective Marriage Scheme and BC Sakhi had expanded employment opportunities, especially in rural areas.