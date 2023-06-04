Ahead of Mahakumbh, Prayagraj temples likely to see massive revamp

Even as the next Mahakumbh, to be held in Prayagraj, is months away, the Uttar Pradesh government has expedited development and beautification works to be undertaken in the city. With an estimated ₹ 15.42 crore, the beautification of Bhardwaj Ashram’s entrance gate, a corridor development and other beautification works have been proposed, said an official on Saturday. (File)

As part of the preparations for the mega religious fair, the government aims to complete over 47 permanent and temporary projects in the region, senior state government officials said.

An amount of ₹13.50 crore has been proposed for the 12 Dwadash Madhav temples, apart from ₹5.23 crores for the Nagavasuki temple, ₹2.83 crores for the Dashashwamedh temple, ₹6.67 crore for the Mankameshwar temple, ₹7 crore for the Alopshankari Temple, ₹10 crore for the Padila Mahadev Temple, ₹5 crores for the temples coming under Panchkosi Parikrama Path, ₹1.5 crores for Koteshwar Mahadev temple as well as ₹1 crore for the development of Kalyani Devi, the official added.

Additionally, the temples in the Karachhana area will also be developed with an amount of ₹4.60 crore. Many works such as the corridor development for Akshayvat/Saraswatikoop/Patalpuri temple will be done at a cost of ₹18.5 crore.

Prior to Mahakumbh-2025, more than 10 facade-related works are also set to be undertaken which are likely to cost more than ₹18 crore. Several temples, educational institutions, and other places of worship will also see renovation, the officials added.

