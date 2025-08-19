AI will play crucial role in preventing cybercrime in future: Experts

Preventing cybercrime, highlighting illegal activities on the dark web and the unregulated use of cryptocurrencies, which criminals exploit to trap victims, were the mainstay of discussions on the second day of a three-day seminar of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The seminar, conducted by Colonel Nitish Bhatnagar, focused on emerging technological threats, cryptocurrency misuse, and cybercrime trends.

One of the panellists, Aamir, raised concerns about crimes on the dark web, noting that criminals not only sell hacked data but also engage in human trafficking and drug trafficking. He added that India’s new digital data protection law will play a key role in curbing these crimes.

Another expert, Vishnu Narayan Sharma, explained that crimes on the dark web are difficult to detect due to its anonymous and decentralised nature. Still, advanced technology can help law enforcement achieve success.

The seminar explored emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing, with experts agreeing that AI will play a crucial role in preventing cybercrime in the future. The need for international cooperation to combat global cybercrime was also emphasised.

Besides, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, while beneficial in the global financial market, also present significant risks like unauthorised exchanges and “pump-and-dump” scams, enabling financial fraud, money laundering, and terrorist funding, hacking of wallets and exchanges, leading to theft.

Experts stressed measures to curb these threats with encryption and secure communication to prevent illegal activities, multi-factor authentication for crypto wallets and exchanges, legal monitoring and proactive law enforcement to tackle dark web crimes, cryptocurrency tracking tools to trace suspicious transactions, public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about crypto risks and dark web dangers, and security education for individuals and businesses to adopt safe online practices.