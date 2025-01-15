Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AI-backed software, CCTV cams help assess devotee headcount at Mahakumbh

ByKenneth John
Jan 15, 2025 06:34 AM IST

Experts prepare a chart of hourly crowd estimates at each of the 48 bathing ghats beside the Sangam while aerial inputs fed into a customised software provide approximate crowd density in the area

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ): The sprawling Mela ground has an artificial intelligence (AI) backed software, assimilating inputs from key monitoring and assessment tools, a surveillance network of 744 temporary CCTV cameras and 1,100 permanent cameras besides real-time assessment of crowd capacity at each of the 48 bathing ghats to assess the headcount of devotees taking the holy dip in Sangam waters with each passing hour.

Devotees cross a pontoon bridge at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Makar Sankranti Day during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (AP Photo)
Devotees cross a pontoon bridge at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Makar Sankranti Day during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (AP Photo)

The crowd calculation rehearsal was done several times before the commencement of the maga fair, said additional Mela officer, Vivek Chaturvedi.

A team of experts prepare a chart of hourly crowd estimates at each of the 48 bathing ghats beside the Sangam while aerial inputs fed into a customised software provide the approximate crowd density in the area, he informed.

Additional hourly headcount inputs from other sources like count of railway passengers at platforms, dedicated mobile app for GPS tracking to assess average number of mobile users present in a particular area marked with geofencing also help in the process.

The comprehensive approach to crowd assessment employs principles of statistical sampling, which helps in assessment of algorithmic real-time crowd density.

The official informed that a dedicated technical team was entrusted with the task of crowd density monitoring at Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the Mela area.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On