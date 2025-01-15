AI-backed software, CCTV cams help assess devotee headcount at Mahakumbh

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ): The sprawling Mela ground has an artificial intelligence (AI) backed software, assimilating inputs from key monitoring and assessment tools, a surveillance network of 744 temporary CCTV cameras and 1,100 permanent cameras besides real-time assessment of crowd capacity at each of the 48 bathing ghats to assess the headcount of devotees taking the holy dip in Sangam waters with each passing hour. Devotees cross a pontoon bridge at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Makar Sankranti Day during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (AP Photo)

The crowd calculation rehearsal was done several times before the commencement of the maga fair, said additional Mela officer, Vivek Chaturvedi.

A team of experts prepare a chart of hourly crowd estimates at each of the 48 bathing ghats beside the Sangam while aerial inputs fed into a customised software provide the approximate crowd density in the area, he informed.

Additional hourly headcount inputs from other sources like count of railway passengers at platforms, dedicated mobile app for GPS tracking to assess average number of mobile users present in a particular area marked with geofencing also help in the process.

The comprehensive approach to crowd assessment employs principles of statistical sampling, which helps in assessment of algorithmic real-time crowd density.

The official informed that a dedicated technical team was entrusted with the task of crowd density monitoring at Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the Mela area.