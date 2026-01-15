Aim for historic win in 2027 polls: UP BJP chief to party cells

Pankaj Chaudhary, UP BJP chief, on Thursday stressed the need to prepare for the 2027 assembly polls, saying the party should aim for a historic win in the next year’s elections. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary. (HT file)

He also emphasised the importance of every worker’s role in strengthening the party and reaching out to the people. He expressed these views in an organisational meeting of all cells of the Bharatiya Janata Party held at the party’s state headquarters here.

Chaudhary highlighted the party’s achievements under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, including poverty alleviation, infrastructure development and good governance. The meeting focused on strategies to strengthen the party’s presence in Uttar Pradesh, with a particular emphasis on the 2027 assembly elections.

He said no responsibility in the organisation is big or small. Rather, every responsibility is equally important. “A worker creates their unique identity in the party and society through hard work, dedication and organisational skills,” the BJP chief added.

He further said different cells play a decisive role in taking a party’s ideology to various sections and regions of the society. Through them, people working in various social sectors and classes are connected to the party that further strengthens the organisation, Chaudhary added.

Dharmpal Singh, BJP state general secretary (organisation), said the BJP is a worker-based and ideology-driven organisation. The party’s greatest strength is its disciplined, dedicated, and trained cadre who stand by the organisation in every situation. The meeting was conducted by Om Prakash Srivastava, the in-charge of the party’s departments/cells.