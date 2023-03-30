AIMIM leader booked for offering namaz at public place in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police booked All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Uzma Parveen for offering prayers at a public place in the city, officials said on Thursday. The matter came to light on Tuesday after Uzma Parveen’s picture went viral on Twitter, following which the police checked the genuineness of the post and registered the FIR. (Pic for representation)

She had posted a picture on social media while offering namaz outside the Hussainganj Metro station on Vidhan Sabha road here on Monday and wrote misleading facts that she offered namaz in front of the Vidhan Bhawan, said police.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after the woman’s picture went viral on Twitter, following which the police checked the genuineness of the post and registered the FIR with the Hussainganj police station in the matter.

DCP (central zone) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the woman had falsely shown the place of offering prayers as Vidhan Bhawan, which was misleading. “Just to create hype on social media,” she added.

A case on charges of IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 200 (giving false information), 283 (obstruction of public way) and Section 66 of the IT Act has been registered against Uzma, said the DCP.

After the police action, Parveen tweeted in Hindi that a mountain is being made out of a molehill and alleged that the police were following media personnel in doing so. She further wrote on Twitter that she was just following her religion.

On August 24, 2022, a large gathering of people offered namaz under Chhajlet PS limits in UP’s Moradabad. According to the police, there was no mosque there, only two houses.

In July last year, six people were booked for offering namaz at Lucknow’s LuLu mall.