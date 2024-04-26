Akash Anand assails BJP over paper leaks, says it is time to teach a lesson

VARANASI Hitting out at the government on the issue of paper leak, Bahujan Samaj Party national coordinator Akash Anand on Thursday appealed to the voters to use the power of vote like a gunshot. Akash was addressing a public meeting organized in May Kharagpur of Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency of Azamgarh on Thursday in support of BSP candidate Indu Chaudhary. (HT FILE)

Addressing a public meeting organized in May Kharagpur of Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency of Azamgarh on Thursday in support of BSP candidate Indu Chaudhary, he said, “After completing education, you think that you become the support of your parents and help them. But you write an exam for a government job and later its paper gets leaked. What do you feel when the paper gets leaked? You wish to bury the person who leaked the paper. Although we cannot do this, we can use the power of vote given by Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar like a gunshot on them...”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He said that the BSP was a mission. It was a party that fought for the welfare of the general public. Everyone knew the policies of party chief Mayawati. People had also seen her rule. Today the youths were in the worst condition. Parents spent a lot of money to educate their children. After this, it was the responsibility of the youths to earn and take care of parents and family. But youths were not getting employment.

Recruitment in government jobs was getting cancelled due to paper leaks and youths were forced to wander unemployed. Now the time had come to teach a lesson to those who did this, said Anand .

Thousands of people had gathered at the venue to listen to him despite the scorching heat. He also addressed a public meeting in Varanasi. Here too, he targeted the government on the issue of unemployment.

In 2019, the BSP won the seat. Sangeeta Azad, who was elected MP as BSP candidate from the seat, has now joined the BJP.

This time, while the Samajwadi Party has fielded former MP Daroga Saroj, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former MP Neelam Sonkar.