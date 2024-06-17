 Akbar Nagar: 1,149 structures demolished in a week - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Akbar Nagar: 1,149 structures demolished in a week

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 17, 2024 06:02 AM IST

1,149 structures razed in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar as part of riverbed reclamation drive. Residents relocated to Vasant Kunj under housing scheme.

In the span of a week since demolitions began to reclaim the Kukrail riverbed, 1,149 structures had been razed in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar, the state government said.

On Sunday, when the demolition drive entered its seventh day, 279 structures were flattened.

“The total number of illegal constructions demolished so far in Akbar Nagar I and Akbar Nagar II stands at 1,149,” read a governmencommuniqué.

“A total of 42 earthmovers are working in two shifts to complete the work faster,” said senior officials at Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), which claimed to have deployed 30 vehicles to help residents relocate to a building in Vasant Kunj.

“As many as 1,800 residents of Akbar Nagar were allotted houses under a housing scheme. Allotment letters have been given to all of them,” the note added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Akbar Nagar: 1,149 structures demolished in a week
