Akbar Nagar: 24 structures knocked down in night-long bulldozer action

LUCKNOW As many as 24 major commercial establishments in Akbar Nagar were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive of LMC and LDA on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after the high court refused to grant relief to the owners who had constructed these structures. Demolished structures in Akbar Nagar area of Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“In accordance with the directives issued by HC, 24 commercial establishments that had unlawfully encroached upon municipal corporation land were demolished. Situated within the confines of Gram Mahanagar (Rahimnagar), specifically recorded as khasra no. 746 (0.696 sqm), khasra no. 739 (0.215 sqm), and khasra no. 777 (0.556 sqm) in revenue records, these unauthorized shops were officially designated as municipal property,” said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

“Today, we have recovered the land from the encroachers. Most of these shops had underground basements and more than three-storey constructions. We will put the board of LMC property on this land soon,” he added.

The magnitude of unauthorized commercial establishments could be gauged from the fact that encroachments were covering a huge area totalling 5087 sq m. The current market value of this reclaimed land exceeds a whopping ₹100 crore.

LDA V-C Indramani Tripathi said, “The demolition drive will resume after hearing in court. The removal of big encroachers will pave way for the administration to start work for the rejuvenation of river Kukrail. With the removal of encroachments, the stage is set for the administration to start work on forming a green riverfront. We hope that the process of the detailed project report (DPR) for the ambitious project of rejuvenating Kukrail river will help in solving the environmental problems of the state capital.”