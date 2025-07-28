Akbarnagar to Basant Kunj: Lko dist admn meets residents to help create jobs

The district administration held a small public meeting at the Basant Kunj Housing Scheme on Monday. The meeting focused on connecting residents displaced from former Akbarnagar to Basant Kunj, with government schemes, addressing livelihood concerns, and resolving basic civic issues. Former Akbarnagar residents during an interaction with officials of the Lucknow district administration (HT Photo)

Senior officials from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), including vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar and secretary Vivek Srivastava, along with representatives from the women’s welfare department, social welfare department, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), and other departments were present.

Chairing the meeting, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob directed concerned departments to conduct a fresh survey through District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) to identify eligible street vendors and link them to the PM Svanidhi scheme. These vendors will be provided designated vending zones for livelihood support. Simultaneously, skilled workers will be registered under the labour department, and employment camps will be organised.

She emphasised that displaced residents should be prioritised in schemes like PM Mudra, PM Vishwakarma, and self-employment programmes. Training sessions will be provided in trades such as electrician, mechanic, plumber, tailor, mobile repair, solar technician, gym trainer, and carpenter to enhance employability. Officials were instructed to prepare a comprehensive employment plan in coordination with all departments.

During the Chaupal, residents flagged several civic issues, including irregular water supply, clogged chambers, poor sanitation, and irregular waste collection. Responding to these complaints, Jacob ordered immediate redressal and instructed the LMC to set up a dedicated control room at the site to monitor basic services.

Officials informed that 17 individuals have already benefited from the CM Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, and 90 labour cards have been issued. The Commissioner instructed that registered workers should be provided employment in construction or as security personnel.

In terms of infrastructure, she directed the city transport department to establish an electric vehicle charging station in Basant Kunj. Additionally, shops built under the housing scheme will be allotted to self-help groups by DUDA to promote local commerce and reduce the need for residents to travel for basic goods.

To ensure access to official documents, a three-day camp will be organised for the issuance of income certificates, caste certificates, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards.