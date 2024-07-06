Akhara Parishad gearing up to issue guidelines against fake seers

Following the recent stampede that claimed lives of 121 people and left scores others injured in Hathras, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad—the apex decision-making body of the ancient Hindu monastic orders—is gearing up to issue guidelines against fake saints and seers. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri. (File photo)

“ABAP has convened a meeting here on July 18 to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming mega religious fair of Mahaklumbh-2025. In the meeting, the body plans to issue guidelines and could even come out with a list of fake saints and seers,” said Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri.

“A call would also be given that such fake and self-styled seers may not be allowed to demand land and other facilities to set up camps during the once-in-12-year fair on Sangam banks,” he added.

Acharya Devendra Shastri, a member of the executive committee of the Akhara Parishad and a saint of Nirmal Anand Akhara, said such incidents like the one that took place in Hathras affect the reputation of all saints and seers.

“All the 13 akharas will have to come forward unitedly on this issue and take a stand against fake saints,” he said. Shastri said the government should also have a discussion on the issue because the saints at their front do not have any agency through which they can identify such fake babas and take action against them.

“A few years back also, we had prepared guidelines and identified fake saints under the aegis of Akhara Parishad but after releasing the list of fake saints a few times, no further action was taken on it,” he added.

Shri Mahant Durgadas of Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin is also upset over the Hathras incident. He said many people have come out as self-styled saints by adding ‘baba’ before their names with an aim to mislead the common man and get a crowd of followers. He believes that there should be a debate and discussion on the issue in Parliament as well.