Akhilesh attacks Yogi govt on stray cattle menace

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the state government on stray cattle menace as he cited a few recent incidents in which some individuals lost their lives in bull attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, Akhilesh alleged that the BJP government had nothing to do with public problems. “The stray animal problem has turned grave since the BJP came to power in the state but the government is not paying any attention to it. The stray animals have become death-on-the-move for people. Because of the insensitivity of the government, daily people are getting killed because of stray animals,” he alleged.

The SP chief said the stray cattle were damaging crops and there was no one to listen to the problems of farmers who, as per him, were compelled to guard their crops during nights.

Citing some “recent” cases, Akhilesh said just recently a youth died in a bull attack in Shahjahanpur. A woman lost her life in Firozabad while a 55-year-old farmer also died in his fields there when a bull attacked him, the SP leader said.

“On the streets, people face danger because of the stray cattle sitting across the roads but the BJP government is not bothered about it,” he claimed. “The chief minister gives assurances and then quickly forgets them. Officers now don’t listen to him anymore,” Akhilesh alleged.

Karpoori Thakur remembered

Samajwadi Party (SP) organised a meeting at party’s state headquarters to pay tribute to socialist leader and former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur (1924-1988) on his death anniversary on Friday. In the meeting, state SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel garlanded a portrait of Thakur.

In a statement, party president Akhilesh Yadav said, “Thakur led such a simple and selfless life that he did not have even a small piece of land.”