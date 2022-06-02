Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh meets Azam in Delhi hospital
Akhilesh meets Azam in Delhi hospital

Akhilesh Yadav had respect for Azam Khan. He was concerned about Azam Khan’s health and so he went to see him in hospital, said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary. Khan, who was recently released from Sitapur jail following bail on Supreme Court orders, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with with party leader Azam Khan at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met senior party leader and MLA Mohammad Azam Khan at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday to wish the latter a speedy recovery.

Khan, who was recently released from Sitapur jail following bail on Supreme Court orders, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment.

“Praying for your good health… get well soon!,” said Yadav in a tweet later.

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met Mohammad Azam Khan in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday. Yadav was there for nearly two hours. Akhilesh Yadav has respect for Azam Khan. He was concerned about Azam Khan’s health and so he went to see him in hospital,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

There have been reports of differences between the SP chief and Azam Khan amid accusations that the party did not take care of the senior party leader while he was in jail. Accusations have also been made by a section of Khan’s supporters that Yadav did not want to see Khan out of jail.

