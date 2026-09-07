Akhilesh questions haste in razing Saharanpur mosque

: Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the state government over the demolition of a mosque on the Saharanpur collectorate premises. The former chief minister alleged that the action was used to divert attention from governance failures. Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

Speaking to the media during a visit to Bidhuna in Auraiya district, Yadav said the BJP government was not functioning according to the Constitution and the law. He claimed it had failed to provide jobs and employment, control inflation, maintain law and order, or attract investment.

“That is why the mosque in Saharanpur was demolished,” he said.

The structure was razed early on September 5 after a district court upheld an earlier order declaring it an unauthorised construction on government land.

The SP president asked, “What was the hurry to demolish the mosque in Saharanpur? If the parties supporting the mosque had gone to the high court or the Supreme Court for justice, what problem would there have been?”

He added that if action is taken within 12 hours without giving an opportunity to approach higher courts, “how will justice be delivered?”

The SP leader said those who demolished the mosque and those involved in the action would face legal consequences.

He emphasised the need for mutual respect among communities. “Our society will be strong only when we respect other religions. A true Sanatani, a true saint and a true Hindu can never insult another religion or hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he said.

Beyond the mosque issue, Yadav levelled a series of charges against the government, including crumbling expressways, pothole-ridden roads and police excesses. He also questioned the official GDP figure.

He claimed the Samajwadi Party-led alliance was set to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.