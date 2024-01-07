close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh should introspect before taking a jibe at BSP: Mayawati

Akhilesh should introspect before taking a jibe at BSP: Mayawati

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 07, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The BSP chief’s statement comes a day after Akhilesh Yadav’s comment in Ballia in which he raised question over the trustworthiness of the BSP after its inclusion in INDIA bloc

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday advised her Samajwadi Party (SP) counterpart Akhilesh Yadav to do some introspection before taking any unrestrained jibe at her party.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)
In a post on a social media platform, Mayawati said, “Forced by his and his government’s anti-Dalit habits, policies and working style etc, the SP chief takes an unrestrained jibe at the BSP. Before making such comment, the SP chief should do some introspection and see how tainted his reputation is in working towards strengthening the BJP and rapprochement with them.”

“Also, who can forget the blessings given by the then SP chief to the BJP before and after winning of the parliamentary elections by BJP? How can the public forget the meeting of the SP leadership with the BJP leadership when the BJP government was formed. In such a situation, it would be appropriate for the SP to fight communal forces,” she said.

Mayawati’s statement comes a day after Akhilesh Yadav’s comment in Ballia in which he raised question over the trustworthiness of the BSP after its inclusion in INDIA bloc. When asked if BSP will be included in INDIA alliance Akhilesh Yadav said, “Who will take guarantee of the BSP continuance in the alliance post Lok Sabha election?”

