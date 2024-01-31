Akhilesh Yadav says all well on seat-sharing front in alliance, stresses on winnability

Asserting that all was fine on the issue of seat-sharing within the Opposition INDIA alliance, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said tickets for Lok Sabha elections will be given to a candidate from any party in the alliance on his or her capacity to win the polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said a decision will be taken at the appropriate time on the Lok Sabha seats that he and his uncle Shivpal Yadav will contest. (FILE PHOTO)

“The PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpshankhyak) will defeat the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in forthcoming parliamentary elections. Any candidate from any party in the alliance will be given tickets based on his ability to win the election. The alliance (INDIA) is going strong and there is no confrontation of any kind in seat-sharing,” Yadav said in an interaction with reporters in the Kurra area of Mainpuri, which he visited to attend a wedding function.

Akhilesh Yadav made the comment a day after the Samajwadi Party announced the names of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The list included his wife Dimple Yadav, who is being fielded from Mainpuri, the seat that she won in a by-poll in December 2022 after the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Asked about the constituencies he and his uncle Shivpal Yadav will contest from, Akhilesh Yadav stated that a decision will be taken at the appropriate time.

Reiterating his stand, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav criticised the use of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) in elections when developed nations are opting for ballot paper-based polls.

“It is a long-drawn battle but the Samajwadi Party will ensure defeat of the BJP this Lok Sabha election even by EVMs this time,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“The BJP parivar (family) is spreading hatred in nation. The culture of our country was composite in nature but BJP is busy damaging the harmony and brotherhood that prevailed in nation,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav, who is the sitting MLA from Karhal in Mainpuri.

“All saw what happened in Chandigarh where BJP resorted to foul practices for the winning the election to the mayoral seat,” he said.