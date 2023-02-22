Akhilesh Yadav shares his version of ‘UP mein ka ba’ ahead of budget

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took to Twitter to attack the Yogi Adityanath government by sharing his version of ‘UP me ka ba’ - a controversial song by singer Neha Rathore made on mother-daughter duo burnt alive during the anti-encroachment drive last week. “UP mein ka ba, UP mein a spate of fake cases ba; UP mein poor-farmers are distressed ba, UP mein attack Dalits-backwards ba; UP mein businesses crashed ba; UP mein corruption ba; UP mein publicity without work ba; UP mein wait for next elections ba; UP mein BJP out in next elections ba,” Yadav tweeted.

The SP chief's fresh attack on the Uttar Pradesh government comes ahead of the budget presentation in the state today and a day after the singer was served a notice for allegedly inciting hatred through her song.

Also Read| UP Budget today: Focus likely on youth, women empowerment

Also Read: Who is 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame Neha Singh Rathore?

Yadav claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the next elections as he mentioned issues of “fake cases”, “farmers’ crisis”, “attack on backward sections”, “corruption” in the state and slammed the government for doing “publicity without work”.

State’s finance minister Suresh Khanna presented the Yogi 2.0 government’s second annual budget of an approximate size of ₹7 lakh crore in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in sight, the UP government’s budget is likely to focus on infrastructure development, and empowerment of youths and women, and welfare schemes. “The state government’s budget for 2023-2034 will be presented on Wednesday. It will focus on infrastructure/industrial development, youths, women and farmers,” Khanna said to Hindustan Times earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON