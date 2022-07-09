Akhilesh’s ‘immaturity’ has weakened SP: Shivpal
Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Shivpal Yadav, estranged with SP chief and nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the second time, criticized the latter for his “immaturity”, which he claimed had weakened the SP.
The fresh remarks against the Samajwadi Party chief came a day after Shivpal attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu, nominated by the ruling NDA for the July 18 presidential elections.
“I was invited by the chief minister yesterday… so I went. We met Droupadi Murmu and we have decided that we will vote for her,” Shivpal Yadav told news agency ANI.
To note, his nephew is supporting Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s nominee for the presidential elections.
Shivpal further said: “I’d earlier said that I’m going to vote for the one (in the presidential polls) who asks for my vote. The Samajwadi Party did not call me, nor asked for my vote. CM Yogi Adityanath invited me yesterday where I met the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and I have decided to vote for her”.
The 67-year-old leader also did not hesitate from taking a fresh dig at his nephew. “It seems that because of political immaturity, the party is getting weaker. A lot of people are leaving. If our suggestions had been heeded, the Samajwadi Party would have been in a better situation,” he said.
Shortly before the 2022 UP assembly elections, Shivpal and Akhilesh had patched up the rift that occurred between them in 2016.
The PSPL became an SP ally in the 2022 polls and Shivpal Yadav contested and won the Jaswantnagar assembly seat in February-March. The two leaders had a bitter fall-out over control of the party before the 2017 assembly elections. Weeks after the 2022 assembly election results, however, they again seemed to be at loggerheads when it was alleged that Shivpal Yadav was not invited to a key party meeting soon after the 2022 poll results.
Meanwhile, there has been buzz about the growing proximity between Yogi Adityanath and Shivpal Yadav.
In May, the UP chief minister lauded Shivpal in the state assembly, saying: “Whenever there was a discussion about Samajwadi (socialism), it was about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia or Jayprakash Narayan. But when I see writings on Dr Lohia, now I see Shivpal Singh Yadav. People should read about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Your (Shivpal) style of work gives you identity. But Samajwadi has been made a mirage.”
On Friday, apart from Shivpal, Samajwadi Party’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was also reported to be present at the dinner hosted by Yogi Adityanath. The presidential elections are scheduled on July 18.
-
British era Carnac bridge to be demolished
Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai, built in the British era nearly 150 years ago, is in deteriorating condition and will be demolished in July. The bridge was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay experts in 2018 and is expected to be demolished by a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and central railway officials. The central railway will operate small blocks to dismantle the bridge, but later major railway blocks will be required.
-
Dacoity attempt foiled in UP’s Prayagraj, one dead
Alert villagers foiled a loot attempt in Majra Umapur village of Sarsedi gram panchayat under Bara police station located in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Friday night. One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. An FIR has been registered, police said. SHO of Bara police station Kamlesh Kumar said that locals informed, five dacoits entered home of a daily wage labourer on Friday night, Ajay Kumar.
-
Geotagging of U.P.’s 1.3 lakh govt schools on the anvil
A detailed guideline has been issued to all the 75 district basic education officers for carrying out the survey smoothly. Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said, “This survey is very important from the point of view of strengthening the infrastructure facilities and timely addressing the problem in schools.” Survey of anganwadi centres operating on the school premises will also be done compulsorily.
-
House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of Gupta's employer's neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her. The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand's Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
-
Pool-in sacrifice gaining currency this Bakrid
In a pool-in sacrifice, several people contribute money for a combined sacrifice. Imam Eidgah and senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “People are still reeling under tough times are they are yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. Also, the price of the sacrificial goats has gone up manifold. Hence people this time prefer a pool-in sacrifice as it is economical.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics