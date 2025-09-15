Alambagh kids’ abductor says demanded ransom to start business: Lucknow Police

The main accused in the kidnapping of two minors from BG Colony in Lucknow’s Alambagh locality on September 11 has told police during interrogation that he committed the crime as he wanted to open a small footwear factory but did not have the wherewithal. Police rescued the two minors from their abductor a day after the crime. (For Representation)

“To get quick money, Vijay Sharma, 19, from Patel Nagar in Alambagh, made the plan to kidnap the two boys (who were rescued a day after) from his own neighbourhood and demand ransom,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

DCP Central Ashish Srivastava said the case is still being investigated. “We have arrested Vijay, but the role of his friend and others is being checked. What is clear is that wrong company and desperation pushed this young man into a big crime,” he said.

Police officials said Vijay had studied only till class 8 and had earlier gone to Pune with friends looking for work. He, however, did not get a stable job there and came back to Lucknow a few months ago. Then, he started talking about starting a small business. But instead of finding a proper way to raise money, he took to crime, they added.

Police are now also questioning his friend Suraj who lived in the same colony. Although Suraj claims he was not part of the kidnapping, investigators suspect he may have helped Vijay in some way.

Officers said Vijay had made no solid plan for escape. He borrowed a truck driver’s phone on the way, put another SIM card in it and sent a message on WhatsApp to the families of the kids demanding ₹10 lakh ransom.

This mistake helped police track him quickly. The two boys, Arjun (12) and Pradyuman (10), were rescued safely from Lakhimpur within 48 hours of their abduction.