All 4 Pak citizens in Prayagraj on short-term visas have returned, say police

In the aftermath of the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, police are keeping a close watch on Pakistani nationals living in Prayagraj on long-term or short-term visas, authorities said. According to reports, around 31 Pakistani citizens had arrived in Prayagraj on long-term visas and four on short-term visas before the Mahakumbh Mela. (Representative image)

Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gaba said that all four Pakistani nationals on short-term visas, all women--including one who had arrived for medical treatment--had returned to their country. He added that one of them returned to Pakistan on Friday, while the remaining three left for their country on Saturday.

DCP (city) Abhishek Bharti said information regarding the status of Pakistani nationals who had arrived in Prayagraj was being collected. “Presently, we cannot divulge any details owing to the sensitive nature of the matter, but the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) is keeping a close watch on all such Pakistani nationals, as they are required to leave the country by the official deadline,” he said.

The police are also monitoring social media to track and prevent the spread of any rumours that could disrupt peace. Authorities have appealed to the public not to spread or believe in any such misinformation.

It may be mentioned that directives have been issued to Pakistani citizens residing in Prayagraj to return to their homeland before April 27 in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.