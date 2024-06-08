All in readiness for U.P. B Ed joint entrance exam today

In all, 2,23,384 candidates will appear in the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2024 being conducted by the Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, in 51 districts of the state on Sunday, said Vinay Singh, registrar of the university on Saturday. Candidates leaving the exam centre after taking the exam (HT File Photo)

The examination will be held at 470 examination cadres in two shifts of three-hour duration each. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 1,21,367 men and 1,02,016 women and one transgender will take the exam.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In Lucknow, 7,328 candidates will write the exam at 15 centres. A total of 1,717 candidates will appear in the exam at 4 centres in Lakhimpur, 1,284 students to take the exam at three centres of Rae Bareli, 979 students in two centres in Sitapur and 1,549 candidates at three centres of Hardoi, said RB Singh, coordinator for the exam in Lucknow.

Of the 2,23,384 candidates, 1,745 of them opted for agriculture stream, 1,36,662 from arts stream, 12,633 for commerce and 72,344 for science. Of these, 1,08,656 are from general category, 69,407 from OBC, 44,369 SC and 952 are Scheduled Tribe candidates.

To conduct the examination successfully, university representatives have been sent from Bundelkhand University to all 51 districts. Depending upon the number of centres, two to three university representatives have been sent.

These representatives have reached their area on June 6 and held necessary meetings with the authorities concerned there. Meetings have also been organised with district officials of various districts and all arrangements are being made for the examination, the registrar of Bundelkhand University said.

For the preparation of the examination, Prof Mukesh Pandey, vice-chancellor, Bundelkhand University, held a meeting with other vice-chancellors, registrars, university coordinators, district coordinators, nodal, deputy nodal officer, regional higher education officer of Uttar Pradesh state and gave necessary guidelines.

On June 5, chief secretary, DS Mishra, held a meeting with the district magistrates and officials concerned of all districts and gave necessary guidelines for the examination.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the B.Ed Control Room at Bundelkhand University to monitor all examination centres.

Artificial Intelligence based technology is being used by Bundelkhand University to ensure security and to maintain the sanctity of the examination.

AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed in all the examination rooms of all examination centres, which will be monitored in the control room located in the organising university. Information about any unusual activity in the examination halls will immediately be received in the control room located in the university through an alarm.

AI-enabled CCTV cameras have also been installed in the control room of the examination centres. Information about the entry of any unauthorised person in this room will immediately be received in the control room located in the university through an alarm. Apart from this, information about opening the box of confidential material before the scheduled time will also be received in the control room located in the university.

Unauthorised candidates can be identified by biometric fingerprint scanning and an e-based facial recognition system, said Singh.