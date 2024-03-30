All seven convicted Atiq aides are hardcore criminals

Convicted and sentenced in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, the seven aides of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad have had a long criminal history. Even after they were named as accused in the murder case, they continued to work for Atiq. One of them, Abdul Kavi, dodged cops for about 18 years before surrendering in a CBI court after witness Umesh Pal’s murder last year. Raju Pal (File)

Abid Pradhan: One of the most trusted henchmen of Atiq Ahmad, Abid was a member of his IS-227 gang. Abid has 38 criminal cases registered against him at Dhumanganj and other police stations of the city. The cases include that of murder, attempt to murder, abduction, extortion and land grabbing. He allegedly killed one of his cousin’s and her driver and framed his rivals Kammu and Jabir in the case on the behest of Atiq in 2015. The case was re-investigated after the BJP government came to power and Abid was arrested along with his aides in 2019. Police teams were even attacked multiple times when they went to Mariadih to arrest Abid.

Mohd Farhan: Abid’s cousin, Mohd Farhan was arrested in 2019 and is lodged at the Chitrakut jail. BSP MLA Raju Pal was one of the accused in the murder of Farhan’s father Anees Pahalwan. In 2019, Farhan fled police custody while being brought to Prayagraj district court from Kaushambi jail. However, he was later caught and shifted to Chitrakut. Farhan is booked in 32 criminal cases.

Abdul Kavi: A resident of Bhakhanda of Kaushambi, Abdul received a bullet injury when one of his accomplices fired on Raju Pal. He remained at large for 18 years and even fired gunshots on Om Prakash, an eyewitness in the Raju Pal murder case, in 2018. After Umesh Pal’s murder, the Kaushambi police raided his house fromm where a large cache of firearms was recovered. Abdul Kavi’s house was also razed during the raid.

Javed aka Bachau aka Shamsul Haq: Javed, a history-sheeter, has 22 cases of murder, attempt to murder and other offences, registered against him. A resident of Mariadih village, Javed is allegedly mentally unstable.

Gul Hasan: Gul Hasan, a resident of Kasari Masari area, is a relative of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmad.

Ranjeet Pal: The son of Raju Pal’s maternal uncle, Ranjeet Pal is booked in six criminal cases. He was with Balli Pandit when he opened fire on Raju Pal before his murder. Ranjeet joined Atiq’s gang to avenge his father’s murder.

Israr: Also a member of Atiq’s IS-227 gang, Israr has 13 criminal cases against him.