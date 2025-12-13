All sub-registrar offices in Uttar Pradesh to get two-way, interactive CCTV cameras

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install two-way interactive CCTV camera systems in all sub-registrar offices across the state. The move is aimed at strengthening monitoring and improving transparency as well as crowd management. The two-way CCTV cameras will be connected to a command centre in Lucknow. (PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The department of stamp and registration will soon invite tenders to select an agency for the installation of two-way interactive CCTV cameras in all the 380 sub-registrar offices,” a senior official said.

“The initiative seeks to streamline property registration work, improve service delivery and curb irregularities that citizens frequently encounter in these offices,” the official added.

To implement the project, the department of stamp and registration procured cameras and related equipment worth ₹50 crore through Updesco, the state’s nodal agency for digital procurement. The procurement includes audio-enabled CCTV units, display screens, storage servers, and a central monitoring setup in Lucknow. Installation will commence shortly and will be completed in phases across all districts.

As per the plan, each sub-registrar office will be fitted with six high-resolution two-way interactive CCTV cameras. These units not only provide live video, but also come equipped with microphones and speakers, enabling two-way communication. The cameras will be connected to a command centre in Lucknow.

“Officials in Lucknow will not just watch real-time footage from the offices, but will also be able to speak directly to staff on the ground and issue immediate instructions. Staff, in turn, can respond through the same system,” the official explained.

This ‘see, hear and speak’ feature, he said, was central to improving accountability, bringing transparency and crowd management in sub-registrar officers.

“If there is overcrowding, delay, or any procedural lapse, instructions can be issued instantly. This will significantly reduce citizen grievances,” the official said.

Officials believe the move will help prevent touting, discourage malpractice, and improve discipline within the offices where citizens often report problems, including graft complaints. With a centralised team monitoring operations, the government hopes to create uniform service standards across the state.

“The system will also generate useful data on daily footfall, rush-hour patterns and workflow efficiency. This information will guide further reforms, including staffing decisions and process restructuring,” the official said.