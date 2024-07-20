 Allahabad HC grants bail to SP MLA in 1995 criminal case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allahabad HC grants bail to SP MLA in 1995 criminal case

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Jul 20, 2024 09:58 PM IST

Allahabad High Court grants bail to SP MLA Rafiq Ansari in a 1995 criminal case from Meerut, pending trial, following clash among meat businessmen.

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA from Meerut Rafiq Ansari in a 1995 criminal case which was registered at Nauchandi police station of Meerut district and now the trial of the same is pending before the court of chief judicial magistrate, (MP/MLA), Meerut.

The case was registered following a clash among meat traders in Meerut. (For Representation)
The case was registered following a clash among meat traders in Meerut. (For Representation)

The case was registered following a clash among meat businessmen in Meerut. Allowing the bail application of Ansari in the order dated July 18, Justice Rajeev Mishra said the bail was granted after hearing both sides, upon perusal of material brought on record and without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case.

Earlier, at one stage, the court had directed the director general of police to ensure arrest of Rafiq Ansari who had been absconding despite issuance of several warrants against him. Following this order, the police arrested the SP MLA from Barabanki on May 27, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC grants bail to SP MLA in 1995 criminal case
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On