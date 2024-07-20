Allahabad HC grants bail to SP MLA in 1995 criminal case

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA from Meerut Rafiq Ansari in a 1995 criminal case which was registered at Nauchandi police station of Meerut district and now the trial of the same is pending before the court of chief judicial magistrate, (MP/MLA), Meerut. The case was registered following a clash among meat traders in Meerut. (For Representation)

The case was registered following a clash among meat businessmen in Meerut. Allowing the bail application of Ansari in the order dated July 18, Justice Rajeev Mishra said the bail was granted after hearing both sides, upon perusal of material brought on record and without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case.

Earlier, at one stage, the court had directed the director general of police to ensure arrest of Rafiq Ansari who had been absconding despite issuance of several warrants against him. Following this order, the police arrested the SP MLA from Barabanki on May 27, 2024.