Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for remarks against Modi, Shah, others
The Allahabad high court has refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against one Mumtaz Mansoori who had allegedly used highly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and other Union ministers.
The bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV while dismissing the petition filed by Mumtaz Mansoori on Friday (July 15) observed, “Although constitution of this country recognizes freedom of speech with every citizen but such right does not extend to hurling abuses or making derogatory remarks against any citizen much less the Prime Minister or other Ministers of the Government of India.”
According to the FIR, registered under section 504 IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), derogatory remarks were made by the petitioner from his Facebook ID against the PM, home and other ministers of government of India.
Subsequent to this, a case was registered against Mansoori at Meerganj police station of Jaunpur district. Challenging the registration of the FIR, Mansoori then moved the high court.
However, refusing to quash the FIR, the court observed: “ The First Information Report clearly discloses commissioning of cognizable offence. We find no good ground to interfere in the present writ petition filed with a prayer to quash such First Information Report...Authorities shall be at liberty to proceed in the matter in accordance with law and conclude investigation at the earliest.”
-
ICSE Class 10 exams: Sat Paul Mittal students bag top positions in Ludhiana
Students of Sat Paul Mittal School brought laurels to the institution by bagging top positions in Ludhiana district in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class-10 examination results declared on Sunday. While Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra, both from Sat Paul Mittal, jointly topped the district with 98.8%, Amulya Dhawan and Rhea Khosla secured the second position with 98.6 % marks. Bhavya Bansal secured the third position in Ludhiana with 98.4 % .
-
Now, a grade separator to come up at University chowk
The Pune Municipal Corporation has planned a grade separator at the Pune University chowk aka Anandrishiji Maharaj chowk that will help vehicles move directly from Ganeshkhind road to Aundh sans any traffic signals. Work on metro line 3 Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is also underway at Ganeshkhind road. One-hundred pillars of the metro line will be coming up on this road. Work on the 1,000th piling has been completed on this route.
-
‘Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 gaining ground in Maharashtra’
PUNE Two months after Maharashtra first reported BA.4 and BA.5 cases, these subvariants of Omicron, according to experts, have become more prevalent, but if they have established complete dominance in the state will be decided only after genome sequencing of samples. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported one new patient of BA.4 and 18 new cases of BA.5 subvariants. This has taken the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 132.
-
76 applications pending with PMC for vaccination drive on school campus
PUNE As many as 20 schools in Pune Municipal Corporation limits have opted for vaccination against Covid-19 on school premises whereas 76 more schools have extended applications to the health department to start vaccination of students on the premise. According to the health department, there is 31 per cent coverage of beneficiaries between the age group of 12 and 15 years in PMC limits and 19 per cent second dose coverage for the same.
-
Training-cum-placement cells to help polytechnic students: U.P. minister
State technical education minister Ashish Patel has said an independent and modern training-cum-placement cell has been set up in every government polytechnic college of Uttar Pradesh for better placement of polytechnic students. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister, while listing out 100 days' achievements of his department, said that task of establishing two polytechnics one each in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri along with 18 hostels had been completed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics