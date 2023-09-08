Allahabad HC refuses to quash SIT report on fake madrasas

The Allahabad high court has refused to quash the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report submitted to the state government in November last year saying out of 313 madrasas in Azamgarh district, 219 were found to be fake during the SIT investigation. The Allahabad HC dismissed the petition filed by two madrasas of Azamgarh. (For Representation)

As per the SIT report, these fake madrasas existed on paper only allegedly to embezzle government aid. It was proposed by the state authorities that an FIR should be registered in this regard. Justice Kshitij Shailendra in his judgment delivered on September 6, 2023, dismissed the petition filed by two madrasas of Azamgarh.

These fake madrasas had allegedly received state grants under modernisation scheme that was meant for providing teachers and financial assistance to these madrasas for the purpose of teaching different subjects.

The state government counsel argued, “SIT was constituted in the state to examine various complaints against madrasas. It submitted a report dated 30.11.2022 which was placed before a committee headed by the chief secretary of the state government in its meeting dated 19.12.2022 and various actions were proposed against various madrasas, including the petitioner madrasa, which include lodging of an FIR against the office bearers of the madrasa under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.”

The petitioners’ plea was that the madrasa authorities were never provided any opportunity, either to participate in the investigation conducted by the SIT or before passing of the resolution dated 19.12.2022 or before accepting the SIT report.

