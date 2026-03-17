Allahabad HC seeks UP govt reply on La Martiniere land construction row

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought a response from the state government and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) regarding construction on La Martinière College’s land for the Green Corridor project. The court directive came Monday following the college’s petition challenging the planned road and flyover work on its property without consent or formal acquisition proceedings. Representational image (Sourced)

A division bench comprising Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan with Justice Indrajit Shukla scheduled the next hearing for March 25, exempting district magistrate Vishak G from personal appearance.

The college owns land at ‘Kothi Martin Saheb’ where the government allegedly plans to construct a road and flyover as part of the project. “The college alleged that this construction is being undertaken on land owned by the institution, even though neither the LDA, the district administration, nor the state government has obtained the institution’s consent or initiated any formal land acquisition proceedings,” the petition stated.

The court’s order followed its March 13 expression of displeasure over the district magistrate’s conduct regarding land demarcation. The magistrate appeared before the court on Monday pursuant to that earlier directive.

Senior advocate Jaideep Narain Mathur, representing the college, raised objections to the state government and LDA’s actions.

Additional advocate general Anuj Kudesiya, counsel for the state government, and the LDA’s legal representative appeared before the bench and apprised it of details regarding the matter.