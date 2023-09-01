Security, stability of marriage unlikely in live-in relationship: Allahabad HC

While granting bail to a man accused of raping his live-in partner, the Allahabad high court has observed that changing partner on a regular basis is no hallmark of a stable society. It has also observed that a systematic design is working to destroy the institution of marriage in India and that films and TV serials are contributing to it. The HC made these observations while granting bail to one Adnan against whom a case of rape was lodged by his live-in partner at Deoband police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. (For Representation)

The court further said the security and stability that institution of marriage provides to an individual cannot be expected from a live-in-relationship. “Live-in-relationship shall only be considered as normal after the institution of marriage becomes obsolete in this country, like in many of the so-called developed countries where it has become a big problem for them to protect the institution of marriage. We are proceeding to create a great problem for us in future.”

“Infidelity to a partner in a married relationship and having a free live-in-relationship are being shown as signs of a progressive society. The youth gets attracted to such philosophy being advanced, unaware of the long-term consequences”, the court said.

Referring to live-in relationships, justice Siddharth in his order also pointed out that hopping from one relationship to another does not lead to any fulfilling existence and the children born from such relationships face a lot of problems.

“When their parents separated, they became a burden on society. They fall into the wrong company and a national loss of good citizens occurs. In the case of a female child born out of live-in-relationship, there are other ill effects which are too obvious to be elaborated on. Courts came across such cases daily,” the court observed.

Justice Siddharth made these observations while granting bail to one Adnan against whom a case of rape was lodged by his live-in partner at Deoband police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. Adnan was arrested on April 18, 2023, on the charges of resiling from his promise to marry his live-in partner.

It was the case of a 19-year-old woman whom the applicant befriended. They had a live-in relationship for one year and they entered into a physical relationship and when she got pregnant, he refused to fulfil his promise to marry her and hence she alleged that the boy had raped her on the false promise of marriage.