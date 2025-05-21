Alm-seekers missing from Lucknow crossings after ‘red signal’ from administration

LUCKNOW As vehicles stopped at the busy Hazratganj crossing after the ‘stop signal’ on Wednesday afternoon, something was amiss. There were no children or differently-abled individuals rushing towards vehicles and knocking at the windows seeking alms - much in contrast to the earlier bustling beggary. For the second consecutive day, alm-seekers were not seen at major crossings of Lucknow, courtesy the district administration’s intensified crackdown against the menace. On day 2 of the campaign, no beggars spotted near the Polytechnic crossing in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Team HT carried out a reality check at Polytechnic crossing, foot over bridge, Hazratganj crossing, Bapu Bhawan crossing, Charbagh and other areas on Wednesday afternoon, but did not come across any beggars at these places.

“Our ultimate aim is to cut down the economics of beggary. We are working hard for such people’s rehabilitation and trying to help them by providing benefits from various welfare schemes of the government so that they start having income. Our aim is to enroll them in some skill training programme after completion of which they can be employed,” said Vishak G, district magistrate, Lucknow.

The DM said during the crackdown, it came to light that many of these beggars come from neighbouring districts like Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Sitapur. “To plug this, the district probation officer (Lucknow) Vikas Singh has reached out to some of his counterparts so that beggars can be rehabilitated in their respective districts,” DM said.

Vikas Singh said seven teams are monitoring 19 major crossings in Lucknow. “Criminals who are pushing vulnerable women and kids into beggary are cautious after the Bangla Bazar incident, where they attacked our team. After a few named FIRs, those involved in the crime are not to be seen. We will continue our vigil.”

In four FIRs registered at four police stations of four zones: Ashiana police in East zone, Sushant Golf City in South, North Zone’s Gudamba Police and Naka Hindola Police in central zone, nearly 20 people have been booked. Interestingly, of the four cases, two clearly suggest the involvement of a local gang and even outsiders in promoting beggary.