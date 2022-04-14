Ambedkar a great national hero, thought about entire society: Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a great national hero who thought about the entire society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the dream of Babasaheb by serving the people constantly and ensuring that everyone gets equal rights, she said.
Smriti Irani was expressing her views at a seminar at the Kashi region BJP office on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary (Ambedkar Jayanti).
“Babasaheb was not a class-specific, caste-specific or sect-specific thinker. He was a great national hero who thought about the entire society. Babasaheb was in favour of the right to equality while following one flag, one constitution,” the Union minister said.
Smriti Irani accused some political parties of trying to divide the society in the name of casteism and regionalism to shatter the dreams of Babasaheb.
She also said PM Modi has taken a pledge for the betterment of society by rising above the politics of casteism and regionalism. He is continuously working to materialise his pledge and make India a superpower, Smriti Irani said.
She said Ambedkar believed that the progress of a country can be assessed only on the basis of the status of the women of that country and their standard of living.
Keeping this in mind, PM Modi ensured the construction of 11 crore toilets which is related to the basic needs of “our mothers and sisters,” she said.
“By constructing these toilets, the Pradhan Sevak gave the women of the country the right to live with dignity. On the other hand, those doing class-specific politics could not even give a toilet to the mothers and sisters of the country,” Smriti Irani said.
Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chand Srivastava, Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and Ajgara MLA Tribhuvan Ram also spoke at the seminar.
The Union minister also participated in a micro-donation camp at the party office, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.
