Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P.’s Sitapur; FIR lodged
According to police officials, the statue was installed at the primary school in Rikhipurva village of Piprahuri Majra under Hargaon police of Sitapur
Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at a primary school there was found desecrated on Friday. Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot and got the damaged statue replaced immediately to avert any trouble in the area.
According to police officials, the statue was installed at the primary school in Rikhipurva village of Piprahuri Majra under Hargaon police station limits of Sitapur district. They said the villagers spotted the damaged statue on Friday morning when the children reached there for classes after which it was reported to local police station and other district administration officials. They said the head of the statue was damaged while the remaining statue was left installed.
Sitapur additional superintendent of police (ASP) NP Singh said additional force was called from nearby four police stations of Talgaon, Dehat Kotwali, Laharpur and Imalia Sultanpur to control the mob that gathered at the spot after learning that the statue had been damaged.
He said there was much resentment among people over the incident but the officials got the statue immediately replaced. He said the situation was completely under control now but some police personnel had been deployed in the village to avoid trouble.
The ASP said a First Information Report (FIR) for damaging the statue and hurting people’s sentiments had been registered against unidentified people on the complaint of local village head Vimla Singh and further probe was under way. He said the initial investigation suggested that the statue was damaged with the intention of inciting communal feelings among locals and disturb law and order.
-
Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM
A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh managed to cut open the shutter's lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh. The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open. A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station.
-
Mass copying: 9,849 students of Prayagraj’s Rajju Bhaiya Univ debarred from exams for a year
Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, has debarred 9,849 final year students of different undergraduate courses from appearing in exams for a year after they were found guilty of mass copying during the 2021-22 annual exams held in May-June this year. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the examination committee of PRSU held on Thursday, said university officials.
-
NCRTC plans freight trains on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which has undertaken the Regional Rapid Transit System project, is planning to run dedicated trains for commercial services between the NCR cities, sources said on Friday. The 82-kilometre-long RRTS project will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with high-speed state-of-the-art trains with a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour (kmph). The 82-km route will consist of 25 stations in the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
-
2 weeks on, Ludhiana MC yet to take final call on re-auction of parking lots
Two weeks after the municipal corporation terminated the e-auction of nine parking lots in the city, the civic body is yet to take a final decision on re-auction of the lots. MC secretary TS Panchhi said mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal have to take the final decision regarding e-auction of the parking lots and no decision has yet been taken by the higher authorities.
-
Open dumping of garbage in Ludhiana: 5 years on, project to install static compactors remains on paper only
Even as the municipal corporation is facing the heat of National Green Tribunal and residents have been decrying open dumping of garbage in different parts of the city, the civic body's project to install static compactors across the city continues to remain on paper for the last five years. The garbage collected from houses is dumped at the secondary dumping sites and then shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.
