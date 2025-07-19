Amethi unit to deliver 7,000 AK-203 rifles to Indian Army in 2-3 weeks

The Indian Army is set to receive the next batch of Amethi-made Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles in the next 2-3 weeks, significantly boosting its firepower. The AK-203 is a modern version of the Kalashnikov series. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

These rifles are manufactured by Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a joint Indo-Russian venture in Amethi.

IRRPL is mandated under a ₹5,200 crore contract to supply 6,01,427 rifles to the armed forces by October 2032, but it plans to finish deliveries by December 2030, the company’s CEO and managing director Maj Gen S K Sharma told mediapersons during an interaction at the factory.

“Around 48,000 rifles have been delivered so far. Another 7,000 will be handed over in the next 2-3 weeks and 15,000 additional by December this year,” Maj Gen Sharma said.

IRRPL is adhering to the timeline and aims to achieve 100% indigenisation by the end of this year. The AK-203 is a modern version of the Kalashnikov series, he said.

“From 2026, the factory will produce 12,000 rifles a month, enabling completion of the order much before the deadline,” he added.

“If you ask a soldier, then his most reliable friend is an assault rifle... AK-203 will be the most reliable thing in the future,” he said.

When asked if the company aims to expand manufacturing beyond the AK-203 rifle, Maj Gen Sharma said, “Yes we are expecting to expand, there are efforts in that direction. The inter-governmental agreement was very clear that this company will also produce other parts of the Kalashnikov Concern and AK 203 is just the entry product.”

“Every rifle goes through 120 hands”, Maj Gen Sharma said.

“Every material now has an alternate source in India,” he added, noting that quality control is being developed into “one of the finest in the country”.

He said IRRPL’s vision is to emerge among the world’s top five small arms manufacturers post-2032. Exports will target friendly countries, he said, adding that the first export order is expected soon.

The joint venture, set up under an inter-governmental agreement, has 50.5 per cent Indian shareholding and 49.5 per cent Russian stake.It operates from an 8.5-acre facility in Amethi and is not a part of the erstwhile ordnance factories structure.

Currently, the factory employs over 260 personnel, including permanent Russian experts, and aims to scale up staffing to 537, of which 90 per cent will be locals.

Its operations are steered by a core team from the Indian Army, led by Maj Gen Sharma.

